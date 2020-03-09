MAFS is rocked by claims Elizabeth Sobinoff secretly met with Drew Brauer

Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff has found herself embroiled in a potential scandal with a male co-star.

Despite hitting it off with ‘husband’ Seb Guilhaus, leaked texts appear to show that Elizabeth, 28, secretly had dinner with Drew Brauer during filming last year.

According to Woman’s Day, the texts from KC Osborne – who is paired with Drew in the experiment – to fellow bride Stacey Hampton confirm the incident.

KC wrote: ‘Drew hurt me a lot also and when lizzi told me she was having dinner with him I couldn’t take it personal.’

The dance teacher then alluded to the fact she was facing scrutiny for spending time with Stacey’s husband, Michael Goonan.

‘How is it ok for lizzi and Drew to go and get dinner it’s not any different,’ she texted.

Woman’s Day alleged that Elizabeth and Drew met up several times during filming between October and December.

‘They met up behind producers’ backs multiple times. All the participants knew they were getting closer, but nobody had the guts to tell production,’ claimed a source.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting Elizabeth and Drew were more than just friends.

Elizabeth and Seb’s marriage has been going smoothly so far, after they joined the experiment as intruders last Monday.

But a trailer for this week’s episodes hints they will struggle during homestays.

The promo shows Elizabeth scolding her ‘husband’ for judging her, as she tells him: ‘Comments like that really, really upset me!’

Despite their obstacles on the show, it’s believed Elizabeth and Seb are still together.