MAFS Martha Kalifatidis unpacks her extensive wardrobe alongside Michael Brunelli

Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis and her boyfriend Michael Brunelli just moved to Bondi, Sydney.

And the 31-year-old was spotted unpacking her extensive wardrobe as she moved into her new beachside apartment on Saturday.

Despite the eight-hour drive from her parents home in Melbourne, Martha appeared to be in high spirits as she lugged her huge collection of clothing inside.

The raven-haired beauty was spotted carrying a number of unusual garments, including leopard and snakeskin prints cocktail dresses.

Meanwhile, shirtless Michael was seen carrying a number of large boxes into the couple’s new flat.

Mary, Martha’s mother, was also put to work as she carried a number of odd household items from the car inside.

After the clothing was put away, Mary was seen transporting several black camera stands, plastic tubs and a wicker basked full of bric-a-brac inside.

Martha looked casual in a scoop-cut crop-top which revealed a generous glimpse a hint of her chest and toned midriff.

She paired the tight grey top with a pair of beige sweatpants and finished her outfit with a pair of black-and-white Adidas slides.

The former make-up artist wore her cropped raven tresses out, allowing her mane to sit at her shoulders.

Martha appeared to have changed into the skimpy top once she arrived in scorching Sydney, as she was seen wearing a vintage over-sized sweatshirt earlier.

Despite the heat she opted for a glossy makeup palette, wearing bronzer which she paired with dark eye-makeup.

Meanwhile, Michael opted to flaunt his muscled physique by wearing just a tight pair of grey Adidas shorts.

He also wore Adidas slides that matched those worn by Martha.

Moving to Sydney is the latest in several big changes for Martha, who also recently opted to chop her long raven hair off.

During the lengthy car trip from Melbourne to Sydney this weekend, Martha spoke of her stylish new hairstyle on Instagram.

The star replied to a fan, who asked her whether she wore hair extensions.

She jokingly dismissed their question explaining: ‘Honey, I have a light layer of fur that covers my entire body.

‘My hair is so thick – no extensions, no,’ she added.

Since starring on MAFS, fashion-conscious Martha has changed her hair look several times.

Martha previously quit her job as a makeup artist in Sydney last September to film MAFS.

Martha has undergone a number of changes lately, including talking about the possibility of freezing her eggs.

Speaking on the car trip, Martha said she was interested in having kids sooner rather than later.

‘Yeah, I do want to have kids. I don’t know when,’ Martha said after a fan asked her about her family plans.

She added: ‘I know I’m 31 and I should probably get a move on. But I don’t think I’m ready to.’

The anonymous question brought up the option of Martha freezing her eggs and the reality star revealed she has considered it, but needed more information.

‘Funny you should ask, I was actually talking about freezing my eggs with my best friend, but we don’t know anything about it,’ she said.

Martha went on to ask her Instagram followers to reach out to her on social media if ‘anyone has any information.’