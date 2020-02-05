MAFS: Natasha Spencer breaks silence as false profile emerges on ‘topless waitress website’

Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer has hit back at false claims she worked as a ‘topless waitress’ in Sydney and offered a ‘full nude experience’ for $250 an hour.

After Woman’s Day falsely reported on Monday that the 26-year-old financial analyst had the secret side job under the alias ‘Sienna’, she strenuously denied the claims in a statement to Daily Mail Australia.

Natasha, who debuted on Tuesday’s episode of MAFS alongside Mikey Pembroke, clarified: ‘I’ve done bikini waitressing, but nothing nude.’

Natasha added that there’s nothing wrong or shameful about bikini waitressing.

‘I support all women that capitalise on the fact they’re treated like sex objects. I think that in 2020 no one should be judged for jobs in which no one is being hurt,’ she said.

Meanwhile, Natasha is no stranger to sharing raunchy photos of herself in swimwear.

Her Instagram profile, which already boasted more than 7,000 followers before her reality TV debut, is filled with raunchy selfies.

On Tuesday night, viewers watched Natasha exchange vows with 29-year-old operations manager Mikey.

Before their wedding, Natasha revealed she had spent years dating much older men due to her father’s absence as a child.

But this led to a string of unhappy relationships with men who tried to ‘control’ her and treated her like ‘a trophy’.

‘Dating older men definitely comes with a sense of security,’ she said.

‘But the power players that I’m attracting are actually just egomaniacs, so I need someone a little bit different. Guys do try to control and own me constantly, they just don’t want you to be a power woman. They want you to be a trophy wife.’

Despite her initial concerns that Mikey wasn’t ‘man enough’ for her, the pair instantly hit it off on their wedding day.