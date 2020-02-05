MAFS’ Natasha Spencer flaunts her curves in a tiny G-string bikini after rumoured split from Mikey

She is rumoured to have split from her ‘husband’, Mikey Pembroke, shortly after filming their wedding for Married At First Sight in early September.

But Natasha Spencer appeared to be far from heartbroken as she strutted down the beach in Sydney last month wearing a tiny G-string bikini.

The 26-year-old financial analyst showcased her curves in the revealing swimwear while taking her two pugs for a stroll on Monday, January 20.

Natasha, who often shares raunchy selfies on Instagram, completed her look with aviator sunglasses, a gold bangle and several diamond rings.

Interestingly, she wasn’t wearing her gold wedding band.

The businesswoman also displayed her collection of tattoos, including a large sugar skull (or calavera) on her left thigh.

Underneath the skull was a quote by Andy Warhol that read: ‘The idea is not to live forever, it is to create something that will.’

At one stage, Natasha ran into a friend on the beach and the pair chatted for a while as their dogs played together.

The duo were seen laughing and joking as they soaked up the sun.

It comes after photos emerged of Mikey, 29, working up a sweat at the gym with a mystery brunette on October 9.

Meanwhile, Mikey hinted on Wednesday that he and Natasha were no longer together during an awkward appearance on Fitzy & Wippa.

Radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli asked, ‘Where’s your wife, buddy?’, referring to the fact his guest had arrived for the interview solo.

‘She’s not here at the moment. Not sure why she couldn’t make it, but we catch up later today on the Today show,’ Mikey awkwardly replied.

On Tuesday night, viewers watched Natasha and Mikey exchange vows.

Before their wedding, Natasha revealed she had spent years dating much older men due to her father’s absence as a child.

But this led to a string of unhappy relationships with men who tried to ‘control’ her and treated her like ‘a trophy’.

‘Dating older men definitely comes with a sense of security,’ she said.

‘But the power players that I’m attracting are actually just egomaniacs, so I need someone a little bit different. Guys do try to control and own me constantly, they just don’t want you to be a power woman. They want you to be a trophy wife.’

Despite her initial concerns that Mikey wasn’t ‘man enough’ for her, the pair instantly hit it off on their wedding day – but it seems their happiness was short lived.