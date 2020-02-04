MAFS’ Poppy Jennings wakes up with a massive sore on her face the morning after her wedding

Married At First Sight’s Poppy Jennings was met by an unwelcome guest the morning after her wedding to Luke Eglin.

The 38-year-old photographer woke up to a massive sore just below the left side of her bottom lip during Tuesday’s episode of the hit Channel Nine reality show.

‘I feel like my face is infected,’ the bleary-eyed bride told her new husband, who was lying in the bed beside her.

And many fans could relate, with viewers flocking to Twitter to offer their sympathies.

‘Omg I feeeeeel that pimple Poppy!! Poor love!’ wrote one person, while another added, ‘Oh a cold sore, feeling sorry for you Poppy’.

Another wrote: ‘Poppy has a big commitment pimple’

One fan couldn’t help but notice the irony, quipping, ‘Poppy’s face is popping out’.

But not everyone seems to be won over by the newlywed, with some viewers taking pleasure in her pain.

‘Luke trying not to scream after seeing Poppy’s face redder than a baboons a**e,’ commented one viewer.

Wrote another: ‘Oop Poppy doesn’t look too great’.

After pointing out the blemish to Luke, 39, Poppy asked him if she was having ‘a reaction to commitment’.

But rather than being put off by the spot, Luke simply laughed, which caused Poppy additional pain.

‘I can’t laugh. It actually hurts to laugh,’ she told him, referencing the painful-looking sore.

Poppy confessed that the whole experience of marrying a stranger practically overnight had caused her ‘next level stress’.

After inspecting her blemish a second time, Luke concluded: ‘It’s pretty full-on.’