MAFS Recap: Alex Michael reviews home stay week

On Monday night, Married At First Sight’s remaining brides finally got the answer to a burning question.

‘I wonder if my future marital home is as sparse and uninspiring as the bloke who lives there?’

Well, there’s only one way to find out.

Just as Liz had started getting used to Seb – the closest science has come to replicating a human life form – he went and installed a mandatory system update.

Unfortunately, the upgrade from Windows 95 to XP caused an irreversible change in the way Seb’s ‘brain’ responds to utter BS.

During their first week of fake marriage, Liz was able to maintain her daily ‘bread dipped in water’ diet without triggering any error messages. But this week, it was an immediate ‘Error 404’.

‘Seb is into his fitness. He said everything I do is unhealthy, and it was judgy,’ Liz told producers, pausing occasionally to inject sips of water into her eyeballs.

She once again blamed Sam Ball – the misogynistic, fat-shaming leech she was matched with last year – for leaving her traumatised when it comes to food.

Liz, we get it, it’s a sensitive subject. But don’t throw shade at poor little R2-D2 just because Darth was being a d**k.

Eventually she agreed to pop on some activewear and join Seb for a workout session in Elizabeth Bay.

This caused Seb to overheat with excitement and boot into ‘Jurassic Park Protocol’ – a controversial AI feature that was discontinued following a string of incidents involving Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum in the early ’90s.

Liz managed to escape up a nearby tree, but not before getting the workout of her life.

We didn’t see much of Seb’s house this episode, which is fair enough. Liz may be skinny, but I doubt she can squeeze herself into a USB port.

‘I feel really lucky, I’ve hit the jackpot,’ Cathy said as she arrived at Josh’s place, just days after he friend-zoned her at the commitment ceremony.

They say a man’s home is his castle. Josh’s castle turned out to be a flat pack townhouse next door to Shrek’s house.

‘She’s a bit bland, got a mirror and a bed and that’s about it,’ he explained during a short tour.

‘Why is your Christmas tree still up? It’s September?’ Cathy asked.

‘Ohh! That’s what that is,’ Josh replied in bemusement. ‘I fought I just spilled some seeds and fertiliser on the carpet or somethin’.

‘Just be careful of all the dog s**t!’ he cried out as the tour continued in the backyard.

‘And there’s me pool!’ he said, pointing to the several hectares of contaminated swamp bordering his property.

While a weekend at Josh’s place failed to salvage their floundering marriage, it did go some way to explaining why Josh is the way he is.

It’s hard to develop a level-headed outlook when Shrek’s your landlord.

After a week of jealous bickering, KC was finally about to meet the horny housemate whose very existence has driven a wedge between her and Drew.

Nothing could have prepared her for what she was about to see next: a gigantic stuffed unicorn, sitting on the couch with his eyes taped open.

‘KC, meet Cornelius!’ Drew said.

Cornelius didn’t reply. Typical.

‘Well, he certainly is horny,’ KC offered.

‘Ohh, right. You’re talking about my human housemate, Jessie? She isn’t here this weekend.’

After yet another salty reaction, Drew thought better than showing her the rest of the house and instead started packing some essentials for a road trip.

‘Cornelius is NOT essentials!’ KC screamed, before storming off to wait in the car.

‘Sorry, Cornelius. You’ll have to stay here, mate. I know. Yes, mate, I know she is. Mate, I know. Look, I know Jessie’s more fun but how else am I going to get me blue tick?’

Drew emerged a good 20 minutes later.

‘Sorry about that!’ he chuckled. ‘Sometimes I feel like my friends are in a world of their own!’

Getting out of the house proved to be the spark this relationship needed, as the pair wrapped up their weekend with a romantic pash by a waterfall.

‘Jessie and I usually pash over there, but here’s good too!’ Drew said.

Michael and Stacey were relegated to the Connie and Jonnie edit last night, only appearing in a handful on nonsensical scenes.

The narrative they were trying to flog was whether Michael’s Adelaide bachelor pad was further evidence of his ‘party boy’ lifestyle.

But this is Married At First Sight, where the truth is always masked by a heavy dose of BS courtesy of the producers.

Our team of master manipulators made sure to get to Michael’s place early, so they could plant the least subtle ‘evidence’ imaginable.

‘Who put these here?’ Stacey yelled, as she opened a practically empty cupboard.

‘Shot glasses and red cups!? You are a party animal after all!’

Come on, Stacey. Who in their right mind would store red cups next to balsamic vinegar?

The rest of their weekend was filled with other inconsequential rubbish, so let’s just forget it ever happened.