MAFS scandal! Hayley cheats on TV husband David with co-star Michael

She burst into tears on Sunday’s episode when she realised that her ‘husband’, David Cannon, was never going to get past the fact she was once a drug addict.

But it appears Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon will seek comfort in another groom in explosive episodes that are set to air in the coming weeks.

According to New Idea, the 32-year-old finance broker kicks off the first cheating scandal of the season with Michael Goonan, who is paired with Stacey Hampton.

Hayley and Michael, 28, reportedly shared a kiss during filming around November, with their tryst being caught on camera by an unknown third party.

Fellow MAFS star Vanessa Romito claimed that Michael had instigated the make out session in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking.

Vanessa also recalled the bawdy conversation that led up to the kiss.

‘Hayley said, “My husband doesn’t want to f**k me.” Michael [then]turned around and said: “I would f**k you both,”‘ she said.

Daily Mail Australia understands that Hayley and Michael only kissed and there was no sexual contact.

According to New Idea, the hook-up will be featured on MAFS in the coming weeks.

Hayley’s husband, David, was allegedly ‘out for blood’ in the wake of the scandal and determined to find out what had happened.

‘The morning David found out Michael had hooked up with his wife the night before, he was absolutely ropeable and he went and confronted him about it,’ a source said.

Producers were reportedly forced to step in as tensions escalated, with one of the brides supposedly yelling for someone to call the police.

Furthermore, a source claimed that security was ‘ramped up’ at the dinner parties after the incident due to fears of violence among the participants.