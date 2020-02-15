MAFS star Cathy Evans flaunts her curvaceous figure in slim-fitting active wear

She’s the Married At First Sight star who has been raising eyebrows with her sexually-charged relationship with ‘husband’ Josh Pihlak.

But Cathy Evans got hot and sweaty for a different reason while the controversial reality show was being filmed in October.

The 26-year-old flaunted her curves in figure-hugging activewear as she headed to a Sydney gym for an intense workout.

The makeup artist styled a tight white crop top T-shirt with grey high-waisted workout leggings, streamlining the look with simple white sneakers.

Heading out into the Sydney sun, the blonde bombshell threw on a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Cathy pulled her luscious locks into a perky ponytail with her black headphones slipped over her ears. She kept her signature contour on even during the workout.

The reality star carried a Lulu Lemon reusable tote bag with her, but kept her phone on hand.

Her mobile background appeared to be a picture of her and a man, which hasn’t been posted to her Instagram yet.

The bronzed beauty headed straight for the treadmill when she arrived, before heading over to the weight equipment to flex her strength.

She showed off her gym-toned figure on Thursday’s episode of Married At First Sight, as she headed into the spa on her honeymoon in a very skimpy bikini.

Labeling the swimwear as her ‘secret weapon’, Cathy knew she would stun her on-screen husband Josh.

In an interview with Talking Married on Thursday, she told host Shelley Horton: ‘I’ve worn sexy togs for quite a while, but I thought I’d bring the best one to the honeymoon.’

‘I’ve got to show him what he’s working with,’ she giggled.

Cathy was grilled about her raunchy bathtub moment with Josh, and asked her if it was her idea of a honeymoon.

‘Just being super close to someone and just touchy feely that has got to be anyone’s dream honeymoon,’ Cathy responded.

In a separate interview, Shelley asked Cathy’s husband Josh about his thoughts on his TV wife’s racy swimwear.

‘Yeah, nah it definitely worked. Cathy’s a gorgeous girl and even gorgeous in less clothing,’ he gushed.

‘She didn’t need a secret weapon but she threw a few missiles and they definitely hit the target,’ he added with a laugh.

Josh was visibly surprised by Cathy’s tiny ensemble as she sauntered into the hot tub.

During the episode, he told producers: ‘I didn’t know what to say I think I just started floating around the water and, yeah, I didn’t know what to do.

‘She looks like an absolute bloody dreamboat. I mean, I thought she was very attractive the first time I met her. For me, in the experiment, going any better, you know.’

‘She’s the fridge and I’m a magnet. I’m attracted to her. It’s on,’ he added.