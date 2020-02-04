MAFS’s Amanda Micallef is left devastated after learning her dad won’t attend her same-sex wedding

It was supposed to be the happiest day of her life, but Married At First Sight bride Amanda Micallef was left distraught on her wedding day.

Just moments before walking down the aisle on Tuesday’s episode, the 34-year-old strength trainer was told that her ‘traditional’ father had refused to attend her same-sex wedding.

‘I didn’t think I’d get this emotional, because I’m an understanding person, but… all you want to do is just make your parents proud,’ she said tearfully.

Amanda is from a ‘traditional European family’, with a Maltese, Italian, Greek and Egyptian background.

‘I’ve had to work so damn hard for who I am,’ she said, adding that her parents have not been entirely supportive of her sexuality.

Amanda was 21 when she came out to her parents, and confessed that sharing the news had made her feel like ‘a bit of a disappointment’.

‘As a child, but more so as a gay person, there’s always that sense that you’ve got to work a little bit harder to feel like you find your place in society,’ she explained.

‘And so, having your mother or father’s confirmation, I really do crave it.

‘And I think, as much as I want to prove to my family that I’m this strong woman, I think I’m still waiting to know if I’m enough.’

Amanda, who acknowledges that her relationship with her parents is strained, was shown explaining the MAFS experiment to her mother.

‘Having your approval means the world to me. I’d be shattered if you weren’t [at the wedding],’ she said.

While her mother promised to support her on the day, she admitted she wasn’t sure how Amanda’s father would react.

‘It’s always a bit of a mystery with my family. I just never know where I stand. I just crave their support,’ she later said while preparing for her wedding day.

‘I would absolutely love both my parents to be at the wedding. My dad, he sort of already alluded to the fact that he may not come.

‘Deep down, I’d be quite hurt if he doesn’t come.’

Unfortunately, Amanda’s worst fears were realised when her mother confirmed that Amanda’s father had decided not to attend.

Amanda quietly shed tears as she confessed to producers that she was devastated.

‘It would have been nice to have him,’ she said. ‘You want your parents there on your wedding day.’

Amanda is paired with Tash Herz, 31, in the controversial social experiment.