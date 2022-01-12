Magawa, a hardworking rat, has died after retiring from land mind detection in Cambodia.

Magawa, a hardworking rat who retired from detecting land minds in Cambodia, has died.

The Associated Press’ SOPHENG CHEANG contributed to this article.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian land mine-detecting rat who received a prestigious award for his life-saving work has died in retirement, according to the charity for which he worked.

According to an announcement on the website of APOPO, a non-profit organization based in Belgium, Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, died last weekend.

To sniff out land mines and tuberculosis, the organization trains rats and dogs.

“All of us at APOPO are saddened by Magawa’s passing, and we are grateful for the incredible work he has done,” the statement said.

Magawa was born in Tanzania, where APOPO’s operational headquarters, training and breeding center are located.

In 2016, he was deported to Cambodia.

Magawa’s death came just a day after three mine-clearing experts from another organization were killed in Cambodia’s northern province of Preah Vihear by an anti-tank mine that exploded accidentally.

Cambodia is littered with land mines and other unexploded ordnance, which continue to kill and maim after nearly three decades of civil war that ended in 1998.

The Cambodian office of APOPO expressed its condolences for the three dead and one injured members of the Cambodia Self Help Demining group.

Magawa, who retired last year after a five-year career, is said to have discovered more than 100 land mines and other explosives.

Because of their small size, African giant pouched rats are thought to be particularly well-suited for land mine clearance because they can walk across mine fields without triggering the explosives.