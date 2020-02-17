Maggie Beer’s daughter Saskia passes away unexpectedly

Maggie Beer’s daughter Saskia Beer died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46 on Friday.

The Australian cook, 75, announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday, and asked fans for ‘time and space’ as the family ‘grapple to come to terms’ with their loss.

Saskia was an accomplished chef and caterer, and leaves behind husband Petar Jercic and three children.

‘It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that our beautiful, extraordinary daughter Saskia died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night,’ Maggie captioned a photo of Saskia and her husband Petar.

‘We ask for time/space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given,’ she continued.

Petar also shared a similar statement on Saskia’s Instagram page.

‘It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that Saskia, our beautiful, extraordinary daughter, sister, wife and mother died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night.

‘The business Saskia grew and loved will continue on with me, her loving husband.

‘We ask for time and space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given.’

Kylie Kwong offered her condolences underneath Maggie’s post, writing: ‘Your beautiful, special, darling Sassy-girl… I am just so, so sad for all of you. I loved Sassy so much and hold you all very, very closely in my heart.’

Lyndey Milan also penned online: ‘Darling Maggie, I hope you got my message. So very, very sad. Sending you, [husband]Colin and family all my love.

‘Devastating for us to be united by the loss of a child. Take care of yourselves as Saskia would want you to.’

Chef Neil Perry simply commented: ‘No words xx’.

French-born chef Guillaume Brahimi wrote: ‘So so sorry for your loss. Sending you all my love and support in this difficult time.’