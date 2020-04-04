Maggie De Block, the dream turned into a nightmare

The management of the health crisis by Maggie De Block is subject to a fire fueled by criticism. But long before the virus arrived, the legislature had been hectic. Back to the De Block years.

October 2014. The Michel government is set up and it is to Maggie De Block (Open VLD) that the strategic portfolio of Social Affairs and Public Health is entrusted. For the N-VA-MR-CD & V-Open VLD team, the immense popularity of the former Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, star of political polls, must constitute a major asset to get the reforms he intends to carry out.

As soon as she takes office, the new minister wants to change everything, recalls Jacques de Toeuf, former president of the Belgian Association of Medical Unions (Absym). “Maggie De Block, and the Open VLD in general, arrived saying: we have the solution. They have launched major projects, inspired by certain achievements in the United States, patient-oriented, but also business-oriented.”