Magic coach Clifford hospitalized with illness

Orlando coach Steve Clifford left the court in the third quarter of the Magic’s Friday night game against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to illness and was taken to a hospital in Minneapolis, according to the team.

Assistant Ty Corbin ran the club for the remainder of the contest.

Clifford, 58, has dealt with health issues in the past decade. In 2013, he had two stents placed in his heart.

Two seasons ago, while he was coaching the Charlotte Hornets, he missed 21 games to deal with an accumulation of severe physical complications that included chronic headaches and attributed in large part to a lifestyle that allowed for too little sleep.

