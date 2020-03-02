Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles central Philippines

MANILA, March 2 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 shook central Philippines early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake, which struck at 5:19 a.m., hit at a depth of 13 kilometers, about 8 kilometers northwest of Capoocan, a town in Leyte province, the institute said.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said the shaking was felt across the Visayas region including in the cities of Tacloban and Ormoc and the towns of Pastrana and Palo, Leyte, and Borongan City and Biliran town in neighboring Samar province.

Solidum warned the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

“We have not received any reports of injuries and property damage,” Solidum said in a local radio interview.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”