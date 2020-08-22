Magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts Indonesia

JAKARTA

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck off the coast of Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province early Friday, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The quake’s epicenter was located 171 kilometers (106 miles) northeast off Larantuka district in East Flores Regency, according to the agency.

No information on casualties was shared, while no tsunami warning was issued.

On Aug. 19, two earthquakes jolted Indonesia’s Bengkulu province. The first temblor was magnitude 6.9, while the other one, which came six minutes later, was 6.8.

*Writing by Sena Guler