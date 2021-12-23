Mahathir Mohamad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, has been released from hospital.

Mahathir Mohamad, the former Malaysian Prime Minister, has been released from hospital.

The country’s longest-serving prime minister and his wife thank everyone for their concern.

According to a statement released by the medical facility, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was discharged from a hospital in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday after spending seven days there.

“Mahathir underwent a series of medical investigations and was ready for discharge as planned,” the National Heart Institute (IJN) said in a statement.

Mahathir and his wife thanked everyone for their concern and prayers over the past week, according to the message.

The former premier was accepted into the institute at the age of 16.

He had a heart attack in 2006, and another the following year.

Mahathir was Malaysia’s fourth and seventh prime ministers.

He was the country’s longest-serving prime minister, serving for a total of 24 years, from July 1981 to October 2003 and then again from May 2018 to March 2020.