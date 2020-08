Mahinda Rajapaksa signs paper to officially assume duties as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at Temple Trees in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 11, 2020. Leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party Mahinda Rajapaksa took his oath as the nation’s new prime minister on Sunday after his party secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded parliamentary election. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)