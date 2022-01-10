Mahmoud Abbas begins his 17th year as President of Palestine.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas starts his 17th year in office.

Abbas was elected in 2005 and oversaw increased security coordination with Israel as well as a reduction in armed resistance in the West Bank.

Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine’s veteran president, is entering his 17th year in office amidst political turmoil and dwindling prospects for Palestinian reconciliation.

Abbas was elected president of the Palestinian Authority with a 62.52 percent majority in January 2005, succeeding the late Yasser Arafat.

Abbas was born in 1935 in Safad, a city about 210 kilometers (130 miles) north of Jerusalem, 13 years before he and his family were forcibly evicted from their homes and lands in a tragedy Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba,” or Catastrophe.

Abbas and his family fled to Syria after the 1948 exodus, where he began his political career in the 1960s, contacting the nascent Fatah movement.

Throughout the 1970s, he held a number of political positions before becoming the leader of the secret negotiations delegation in 1989, which established a peace process with Israel and coordinated the negotiations at the 1991 Madrid Conference.

“Abbas was a key player in the Oslo Project, which recognized the occupation and gave it a place and authority over Palestine, and he has continued this policy to this day.”

This reflects the high level of settlers’ activities and security coordination,” Mustafa Sawaf, a Palestinian political analyst, said.

Throughout his presidency, Abbas has worked to quell armed resistance against Israel in the West Bank and expressed willingness to work with Israel on a two-state solution, despite opposition from other factions, particularly those involved in armed resistance, such as Hamas.

Abbas served as Prime Minister for four months in 2003 before resigning due to disagreements with then-President Arafat over peace with Israel and the second Palestinian Intifada.

Mustafa Barghouti, one of Abbas’ opponents in the 2005 presidential elections, stressed during his campaign that the Oslo Process had failed and that the Palestinians needed to pursue a different path with Israel based on national unity and popular resistance, rather than believing in a political solution through the Oslo Accords.

Barghouti believes Oslo was a political trap in which major errors were made, such as the lack of a clear vision of a final resolution and the failure to recognize a Palestinian state.

