Maine, a predominantly white city, elected a black Muslim woman mayor.

On Tuesday, Deqa Dhalac, a 53-year-old Black Muslim, was elected mayor of South Portland, a small town on Maine’s southern coast.

South Portland’s other city councilors, all of whom are white, voted unanimously for Dhalac, who arrived in the United States in 1992 after Somalia’s civil war broke out.

Dhalac is the first Somali-American mayor in the United States, according to New American Leaders, a group that trains and supports immigrants, refugees, and other diverse candidates for government positions.

“Mayor Dhalac is a force for positive change in her community as a Black, immigrant, and Muslim woman who was previously the first Black person and first Muslim elected to the South Portland City Council,” the group wrote on Instagram.

“We are ecstatic to have her join our network of New American elected officials, and we look forward to all of the incredible things she will accomplish as Mayor of South Portland,” the statement continued.

“People will always have some kind of reservation,” Dhalac said at the inauguration ceremony, “but they will get to know you, listen to you, and see who you are through that.”

Dhalac stated that she entered politics in response to former US President Donald Trump’s Islamophobic policies, and that she hopes her election will set an example for other minority groups and new generations in the country.

People were afraid to open the door to her when she knocked to ask for their vote in the 2018 City Council elections, she said, adding that some thought she didn’t speak English.

She expressed her pride in setting an example for future generations who may find themselves in a similar situation to her.