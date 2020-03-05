Mainland advises DPP official to stop lying: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed the lies by a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official accusing the mainland of obstructing the return of 1,148 Taiwan compatriots from coronavirus-hit Hubei Province.

Su Tseng-chang, who said “the process got stuck at the mainland side,” is completely ignoring the facts and calling white black, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

The mainland side has been taking care of the compatriots since the beginning of the outbreak and working hard to meet their actual demand and their hopes to go back home, said Zhu.

The Taiwan authority, however, has kept looking for excuses for obstructing plans to send back Taiwan compatriots from Hubei, said Zhu.

Su himself has said publicly that the stranded compatriots can not go back to Taiwan due to the island’s insufficient capability in epidemic prevention and control, said Zhu.