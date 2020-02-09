Mainland China reports 73 new coronavirus deaths on Feb…

BEIJING, Feb 7 – The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has reached 636 as of the end of Thursday, up by 73 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday.

Out of the total rise in the toll, central Hubei province – epicentre of the outbreak – reported 69 deaths, including 64 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Across mainland China, there were 3,143 new confirmed infections on Thursday, bringing the total so far to 31,161. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)