Mainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of…

BEIJING, March 7 – Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday, down from 143 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,651.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China was 3,070 as of the end of Friday, up by 28 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 28 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 21 people died. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Sandra Maler)