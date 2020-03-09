Mainland spokesperson considers U.S. House passage of Taiwan-related act “unreasonable”

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday slammed the so-called “Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019” passed by the U.S. House of Representatives recently, saying the passage of the Taiwan-related bill is “unreasonable.”

The Taiwan-related bill of the U.S. Congress blatantly obstructs other countries from establishing diplomatic ties with China, abets Taiwan in expanding the so-called “international space,” said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, when responding to a query about the act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had made clear its solemn position on the U.S. House’s passage of the Taiwan-related bill, Zhu said, reiterating that China firmly opposes the U.S. side interfering in its internal affairs by any form, as well as sabotaging the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques.

In the recent period, the U.S. Congress has repeatedly manipulated the so-called Taiwan-related bill, which would only provoke more disputes between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, create more troubles for China-U.S. relations, and end up harming the interests of the United States itself, she said.

The unceasing attempts of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authority to add to their self-importance by soliciting foreign support will only aggravate tensions and turbulence in cross-Strait relations and undermine cross-Strait peace and stability, Zhu said.