Mainland urges DPP authority to facilitate Taiwan compatriots’ return

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A Chinese mainland spokesperson Friday slammed Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for shirking responsibility and obstructing the return of the Taiwan compatriots stranded in the coronavirus-hit Hubei Province to the island.

The mainland has accommodated Taiwan’s requests and taken rigorous health checking measures on the Taiwan compatriots, sending the first batch of 247 of them back to the island on a chartered flight, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Noting that the mainland is very concerned about the health of the Taiwan compatriots in Hubei, the spokesperson urged the DPP authority to stop ignoring their interests, get rid of any excuses and cooperate with the mainland’s arrangements to help them return home as soon as possible.

The mainland’s wholehearted and dedicated services for Taiwan compatriots will not allow any slandering or groundless accusations by Taiwan politicians, Ma said.

The National Health Commission and Wuhan’s Taiwan affairs office Friday also said Taiwan’s coronavirus confirmed case claim is flawed.