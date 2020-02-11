Mainland urges Taiwan authority to stop impeding Taiwan compatriots returning from Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — A Chinese mainland spokesperson Thursday urged the Taiwan authority to stop impeding Taiwan compatriots stranded in the coronavirus-hit Hubei Province from returning to the island.

After the novel coronavirus epidemic broke out, many Taiwan compatriots living in Hubei or visiting there were stranded in the province due to the cancellation of flights, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Following the request of the Taiwan compatriots, the mainland arranged a chartered flight to help 247 of them return to the island on Feb. 3.

But further arrangements to help the remaining Taiwan compatriots return on Wednesday and Thursday have been obstructed by the Taiwan authority, Ma said.

All the returned Taiwan compatriots have had their temperature checked and agreed to observe Taiwan’s epidemic prevention measures, Ma noted.

But the Taiwan authority suddenly changed attitudes, delaying their return with excuses and making groundless accusations against the mainland, which have turned the service benefiting Taiwan compatriots into a political hype and made them disappointed and heartbroken, the spokesperson said.

Despite arduous epidemic control tasks, the mainland has demonstrated its sincere care and sympathy for the Taiwan compatriots, said Ma, adding that some Taiwan politicians’ slandering and groundless accusations would not be allowed.

Ma urged the Taiwan authority to stop any political manipulation, cooperate with the arrangements of the mainland’s chartered airliner and offer necessary conditions for the Taiwan compatriots’ return to their home.