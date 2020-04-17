Maintain containment or not? The shared British government

The British authorities unveil this Thursday April 16 afternoon their decision vis-à-vis the partial containment imposed since March 23 on the inhabitants of the United Kingdom. Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, will take charge of this announcement.

Dominic Raab manages the day-to-day affairs of the government, and will represent his country at a virtual G7 summit scheduled for this Thursday, until Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers. He has been reclusive, since Monday, April 13, at Checkers, the official home of the tenant at 10 Downing Street, after several days spent in the intensive care unit of London’s St. Thomas hospital, which specializes in the treatment of coronavirus.

The very divided government

The decision to extend the containment will be made following a meeting of the Emergency Response Committee (Cobra). According to the daily The Times, the ministers are currently divided. Ten of them, led by chief financial officer Rishi Sunak and interior minister Priti Patel, want to end it early in May. They believe that the cost of containment will prove far too painful for the national economy if it continues for a long time. “It will be difficult, our economy will suffer a significant blow, warned Rishi Sunak on Tuesday. People will feel it in their jobs and in their household income. “

These ministers may have been impressed by recent analysis by the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), an independent body charged with studying the effects of government policy. If the confinement were to last three months before a gradual lifting spread over three additional months, the OBR plans to put on the floor of 2.1 million workers: at the end of June, the total number of unemployed would be 3, 4 million, and the unemployment rate at 10%.

The public deficit would also explode, from 55 billion pounds (48 billion euros) in the budget presented at the beginning of March to 273 billion pounds (237 billion euros). This was due to a loss of £ 130 billion in tax revenue and an increase in spending of £ 88 billion. GDP contraction of 12.8% is expected for 2020, peaking at 35% in the second quarter of the year. The unemployment rate, deficit and GDP will rebound in stride, but without returning to a level before the health crisis for a long time.

134 new cases in the day on Tuesday

The extension of containment, for its part, is supported, among others, by the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock and the Minister in charge of government coordination, Michael Gove. They will rely on statements made Wednesday evening April 15 by government medical adviser Chris Whitty as the basis for their ministerial meeting.

If the latter considers that the ” stabilization »Of the total number of patients suggests that “We are globally reaching the peak of the epidemic”, he admits “Not being able to say with confidence and with certainty that the peak has been passed, and that we can really start to think about the next phases”.

Only 134 new cases were announced on Wednesday, April 15, for Tuesday. In contrast, 761 people died, bringing the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 12,868 since the start of the pandemic. The spread of the virus in the United Kingdom is apparently two weeks behind France.