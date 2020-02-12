Mainz down Hertha 3-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Visiting Mainz returned to winning ways and increased the distance to the drop zone after Robin Quaison’s hattrick swept 10-man Hertha Berlin off the pitch in the 21st round of Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides staged a slow start into the clash hence goal scoring chances were at premium in the opening period. Things changed with 17 minutes played when the visitors opened the scoring out of the blue as Levin Oztunali’s square pass allowed Quaison to break the deadlock from the edge of the box.

Hertha Berlin lacked in penetration and failed to pose any kind of threat to Mainz’ well-positioned defence. The uninspired hosts got only one shot on target in the first-half but Arne Maier’s long range effort was no problem for Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner at the half hour mark.

Meanwhile, Mainz should have doubled their advantage moments later but Quaison pulled wide from promising position.

Hertha came out strong and reaped their best chance of the game when Dodi Lukebakio missed the roof of the net just wide in the 57th minute.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s men piled on the pressure but they still lacked in ideas to overcome Mainz’ bulwark. The visitors focused on fast breaks and made it 2-0 as Quaison clinically tapped home the good work from Karim Onisiwo with 82 minutes played.

The hosts reduced the arrears against the run of the game and with great assistance of Jeffrey Bruma, who deflected Dedryck Boyata’s effort into the wrong goal three minutes later.

Marius Wolf destroyed all hopes of a comeback by Hertha, as he received his marching order for a violent conduct in the 89th minute.

To make things worse Boyata felled Onisiwo inside the box allowing Quaison to sew up his hattrick from the penalty spot in the dying minutes of the game.

With the result, Mainz stay on the 15th position but opened up a four-point gap to the drop zone whereas Hertha Berlin slipped to the 14th place in the Bundesliga table.

Elsewhere, Renato Steffen’s second-half equalizer secured 10-man Wolfsburg a 1-1 draw with relegation threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Newly promoted Union Berlin increased Werder Bremen’s relegation worries as Marius Bluter’s brace sealed the 12th defeat of the season.

Last placed Paderborn clinched a 1-1 draw on the road as Klaus Gjasula’s goal cancelled out Ahmed Kutucu’s opener. Freiburg edged wasteful Hoffenheim 1-0 on Luca Waldschmidt’s converted penalty. Enditem