Mainz win delays Bayern’s 9th coronation

BERLIN, April 24 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich lost 2-1 away to mid-table team Mainz in the 31st round of Bundesliga on Saturday, missing the chance to wrap up their title defense ahead of schedule.

The first-half goals from Jonathan Burkardt and Robin Quaison paved the way for Mainz’s victory, and Robert Lewandowski’s late second-half goal came too late.

The “Nullfunfer” caught a fairy-tale start on home soil as they needed only three minutes to shock the German record champions with the opener after Philipp Mwene’s deflected cross allowed Burkardt to beat Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a turning shot.

Mainz grew in confidence and pressed forward as Neuer had to tip Danny Latza’s header to the post in the 10th minute before the German international defused Quaison’s long-range attempt six minutes later.

The hosts continued to keep Bayern on its back foot as Danny da Costa rattled the woodwork again moments later.

Uninspired Bayern lacked ideas to threaten Mainz, who doubled its advantage in the 37th minute when Quaison headed home Mwene’s free-kick into the box to flabbergast the German giants.

After the restart, Bayern coach Hansi Flick made three substitutions to give his men an impetus, but for all that, Mainz defended well and prevented the visitors from getting on the front foot.

Bayern pressed frenetically but had to wait until the game’s dying seconds before Lewandowski capitalized on a misplaced pass from defender Alexander Hack to overcome Mainz’s custodian Robin Zentner from close range.

With the result, Bayern’s title party will be postponed as the front runners remain atop the standings with a 10-point advantage for the moment and three rounds to spare. Meanwhile, 12th placed Mainz build up a five-point gap to the drop zone.

“First of all, we have to give Mainz a huge compliment. They did very well. They staged a compact defense and defended their territory brilliantly. In the first half, we weren’t on the pitch. In the second half, we came out stronger, but we weren’t good enough to win today,” analyzed Bayern head coach Hansi Flick.

“We played a very, very good first half. We all know what quality Bayern has on the pitch, but we kept them on the distance except for one chance. In the second half, we knew we had to fight, and we did that very well,” said Mainz head coach Bo Svensson.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland’s brace helped 10-man Borussia Dortmund down third-placed Wolfsburg 2-0 and reduced the arrears to the top four.

Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a setback on a possible top-four finish after losing 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen, who scored three goals in the last 20 minutes.

Werder Bremen suffered its fourth straight defeat and moved closer to the drop zone after losing 3-1 to Union Berlin, while Freiburg shared the spoils with Hoffenheim following a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday, runner-up Leipzig clash with Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach host Armenia Bielefeld to round off the 31st round of Bundesliga. Enditem