Major auto show, first after epidemic, kicks off in Wuhan

WUHAN, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The 18th Central China International Auto Show, which started on Thursday in Wuhan and expects more than 100,000 visitors, marks the largest show of its kind since the city was hit by COVID-19.

More than 60 auto brands, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz, showcased various models. Multiple epidemic prevention and control inspection gates are set up at the site. A medical isolation area is set up for emergencies. Visitors are arranged to enter the exhibition hall at different times.

Several auto brands have rolled out preferential car purchases and subsidy schemes to medical workers, volunteers and others who have been on the frontline in the fight against the disease. The maximum discount is 20,000 yuan (about 2,850 U.S. dollars).

The auto industry is a pillar industry of the city. “The first day of the show exceeded our expectations. This is a very positive signal for Wuhan’s exhibition economy and the automobile industry,” said Wang Zhi, deputy secretary-general of the Wuhan automobile dealers’ association.

“It is a milestone in restarting Wuhan’s economic engine and boosting consumer confidence,” Wang added. Enditem