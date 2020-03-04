Major Chinese auto makers resume production

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — Some 84.1 percent of China’s automobile production bases have resumed production as of Tuesday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed.

About 66.5 percent of employees in auto enterprises have returned to work, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The country has rushed to produce 1,847 negative pressure ambulances, 690 of which have arrived in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic.

The MIIT called fore efforts to support the auto sector to resume operation in a bid to crank up the economic engine, as it has a long industrial chain.

Regions with vehicle purchase restrictions should increase license quotas to keep car consumption stable, said the ministry.