Major film and broadcast productions boosted Glasgow’s economy by a record £42 million.

Major film and broadcast productions have boosted Glasgow's economy to a new high of £42 million.

The Flash, the fifth Indiana Jones film, Tetris, and Man and Witch were among the notable productions shot in Glasgow in 2021, with filming for Batgirl continuing.

In 2021, The Flash, the fifth Indiana Jones film, Tetris, and Man and Witch were among the notable productions shot in Glasgow.

In 2021, The Flash, the fifth Indiana Jones film, Tetris, and Man and Witch were among the notable productions shot in Glasgow.

World War Z, Under the Skin, Outlaw King, Hobbs and Shaw, Outlander, and Succession are among the many major films and television series shot in Glasgow in recent years.

The current production of Batgirl – the first major film production to be entirely based in the city – will be included in the city’s total for 2022.

The Kelvin Hall Film and Studio Hub, which is set to open in late summer, will boost Glasgow’s film and broadcast industry by making it the Scottish hub for major TV broadcasters and production companies.

It will help meet the city’s and country’s growing demand for television shows by providing studio space and post-production services to companies such as the BBC, ITV, STV, Sky, Channel 4, and Netflix.

The Hub is also expected to support the development of a skilled and diverse workforce by creating and maintaining new and existing local jobs in the industry.

“The remarkable figures for the film and broadcast industry in Glasgow during 2021 signify a major step forward in the sector’s activity in the city, and underline its economic importance,” said Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Chair of Glasgow City Council’s Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm Committee.

Our Events and Filming team, along with Glasgow Film Office, have played a key role in this, and our ‘one-stop shop’ approach is proving to be a big draw for producers and location managers.

“The Kelvin Hall Film and Studio Hub was the missing piece in our offering, allowing us for the first time to base the entire production of a major film in the city.”

