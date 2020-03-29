Major South China tiger zoo welcomes three new cubs

ZHENGZHOU, March 29 (Xinhua) — China’s major zoo housing the rare South China tiger saw three new cubs born early this year, bringing the total number of such tigers in the zoo to 42, the zoo said Sunday.

The three cubs, two females and one male, were born on Jan. 10. The cubs are being cared for around the clock by four keepers, according to the Wangcheng Park Zoo in the city of Luoyang in central China’s Henan Province.

The cubs weighed about 1.1 kg each at birth, but after three months, their average weight reached around 3.5 kg, said Liu Zhaoyang, deputy head of the zoo.

The South China tiger is a rare kind of tiger with a population of only 203 worldwide by November last year. The city of Luoyang has had the greatest number of South China tigers in China for six consecutive years.