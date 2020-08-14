Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,315.67 points, down 5.06 points, or 0.15 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,272.71 points, down 18.61 points, or 0.14 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,072.45 points, down 158.22 points, or 0.63 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,107.00 points, up 16.00 points, or 0.26 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,316.00 points, up 66.39 points, or 0.29 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 2,584.50 points, down 11.47 points, or 0.44 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,427.85 points, down 9.68 points, or 0.40 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,373.43 points, down 6.92 points, or 0.20 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,896.72 points, down 80.12 points, or 0.29 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,042.50 points, up 30.27 points, or 0.27 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 12,993.71 points, down 64.92 points, or 0.50 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 6,185.62 points, down 94.50 points, or 1.50 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 5,042.38 points, down 30.93 points, or 0.61 percent. Enditem

