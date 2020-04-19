Majority of Chinese support COVID-19 response measures: survey

Staff members check the body temperature of a worker at a construction site in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A survey found that 83.5 percent of the respondents still stick to wearing masks when going outside despite the brightening epidemic situation.

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) — A majority of Chinese people think it is necessary to keep patient and confident for COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control and fully cooperate with the response work, a survey shows.

The survey, which was done by China Youth Daily among 2,509 people, said that 73.9 percent of the respondents suggest continue taking good self-protection and exercising vigilance and about 60 percent point out the necessity of updating information about epidemic prevention and control.

It also finds that 45.4 percent of the respondents will stop actions that hinder the epidemic prevention and control, 41.4 percent will remind others who lower their guard and another 41.1 percent urge not being a rumor-monger.

Despite the brightening epidemic situation, 83.5 percent of the respondents still stick to wearing masks when going outside.

Shu Man, a scholar with East China Jiaotong University, said that though the epidemic is basically curbed, winning anti-virus combat still requires persistence in COVID-19 response work.

About 29 percent of the respondents live in first-tier cities in China and around 42 percent live in second-tier cities, according to the report. Those living in county-level cities, towns or rural areas account for about 10 percent. ■