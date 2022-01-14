Makar Sankranti 2022: What does today’s Hindu festival mean and how is it observed?

Makar Sankranti 2022: What does today’s Hindu festival mean and how is it celebrated?

Makar Sankranti is observed in a variety of ways across the country, depending on local traditions and customs.

The Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti has arrived, and millions of Hindus will be celebrating it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the religious event and how it’s observed.

Because Hindu festivals are based on the lunar calendar, many of them change year to year.

One of the few exceptions is Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi or Sankranthi, which is based on the solar calendar and thus falls on the same day every year – 14 or 15 January.

In 2022, the festival will be held on Friday, January 14th, the first day of the sun’s transit into Capricorn, the Hindu astrological sign Makara (the Crocodile).

Days grow longer and nights grow shorter as Makara Sankranti approaches, signaling the end of the winter solstice.

When it comes to how the festival is celebrated in and outside of India, there are a variety of customs and local traditions.

Colorful kite flying events, as well as people lighting bonfires with dances and songs, are some of the most common celebrations.

Another important aspect of the festivities that brings people together on this festival is food.

Makar Sankranti is marked by the consumption of sesame seeds and jaggery, a cane sugar native to Asia.

In some areas, it is also customary to take ceremonial baths in holy rivers, which are thought to cleanse worshippers of all previous sins.

Giving to charity is also recommended on this day.

Every 12 years, Makar Sankranti is commemorated by one of the world’s largest pilgrimages, with up to 100 million people expected to attend the event in Allahabad.

Allahabad, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is a focal point for the festival’s celebrations, as it sits at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The holiday, which marks the beginning of harvest season and the start of longer days, is also known by other names.

In the Punjab’s north, it’s known as Lohri, and in the south, it’s known as in.

