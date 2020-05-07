The coronavirus has made the politics of the United States begin to be unrecognizable. With more than 70,500 fatalities and insane management in the past three months, the American electoral system under catastrophic circumstances is in intensive care.

Faced with the inability to continue the gradual and hard-fought primary process, Democrats have ended up accepting a kind of “sudden death” in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden. Nor is it known what the national conventions of the two parties planned this summer will be like to formalize their respective candidates for the White House. And in this loop of unanswered questions, it is unknown to what extent the anticipated fall outbreak will interfere with the elections called for on November 3.

The presidential campaign has also become an unknown experience. Delaware-confined Biden has turned his basement into a television studio and has shown that the Zoom format is not his thing. Trump has also been confined, but his home is the White House. This means that it has been able to monopolize (for better and for worse) the country’s attention with its delirious shows in contrast to its shameful misrule in the face of the pandemic.

Although at the start of this crisis, the president has benefited from a certain vote of confidence, this tentative closing of the ranks of public opinion has disappeared. Surveys in key states like Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin – combined with changing demographics and a disastrous economic outlook – offer an initial advantage for Biden, despite its obvious limitations and burdens, ahead of the scheduled ballot appointment at six months.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, thunders against invisible enemies, blames immigrants for skyrocketing unemployment, and calls white nationalists armed to the teeth “good people.” In addition to insisting that he is the only one capable of reviving the United States economy: “Make America Great Again, Again.” .