Make the most of a tiny bedroom

Squeeze small-scale pieces into your mini space in order to leave enough room for the bed. A petite table with tiny shelves or drawers for bedtime essentials is sometimes all you need.

Wall lights with slimline fittings and simple bulbs are a smart alternative to bedside table lamps when space is at a premium.

If your room is just too tiny for symmetrical bedside tables, however, it could be worth using one larger unit instead. This will give you a more substantial surface and the opportunity to have bigger drawers.

The key is to offset the asymmetry by bringing in balance with artwork or lighting, as shown in this example by a professional on Houzz.

If you don’t have space next to your bed for tables, utilise the side walls instead. A slim shelf can provide the perfect space for a glass of water and a book for bedtime reading.

One of the most popular bedroom photos on Houzz features a small floating corner shelf that takes the place of a table, with a wall-hung pendant light above. If you place shelves right next to a bed, you might want to choose a design with curved corners to avoid painful bumps.

Plain surfaces are often chosen to create an uncluttered look, but some designers on Houzz use pattern in a small room.

The trick to creating a harmonious feel is to use repetition, rather than clashing prints, which stops the pattern from overwhelming the space and can help to hide any asymmetrical architecture, creating a less cluttered feel.

Another way Houzz professionals create an uncluttered feel in a small bedroom is through symmetry.

By mirroring both sides of the bed with lamps, tables, wall lights and even artwork, you can create a calm look that visually widens the room’s dimensions.

If a room is too small to feel airy and spacious, professionals on Houzz often suggest embracing its tiny proportions to create a snug sanctuary, with darker colours and cosy textures.

Mirrors will also create the illusion of depth and space – try using one with a foxed surface to add to the cosy, textured feel.