‘Make your own decisions’ on Christmas plans, says minister after UK urged to limit contacts.

‘Make your own decisions’ on holiday plans, says minister after UK is urged to limit contacts.

People should make their own “decisions” about whether or not to go ahead with their Christmas plans, according to the care minister, echoing Chris Whitty’s advice at last night’s Downing Street press conference.

Boris Johnson “is not intending to make any more restrictions,” she told Sky News, but he “won’t hesitate” to recall Parliament to enact additional measures over the Christmas period if necessary.

Her remarks echoed those made by England’s chief medical officer earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Mr Whitty advised people to “prioritise” the social contact they value most over the holidays and “deprioritise” other interactions.

He also advised, “Don’t mix with people you don’t have to.”

“I don’t think you have to be a doctor to believe that; I believe that’s what most people are calculating in their heads, and that seems to me to be a reasonable approach.”

It comes after the UK recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in its history on Wednesday, with 78,610 cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Scientists predicted that the true number was somewhere between 300,000 and 400,000, and that Omicron would spread further in the coming days.

Due to the rapid spread of the new variant, Ms Keegan said this morning that “everyone is urging caution.”

“Most of us now know someone who has tested positive for Covid, which means that if you’ve tested positive, you’ll be isolated over the holidays.”

“As a result, people are going to be a little more cautious,” she predicted.

“Make an informed decision for yourself… Take a test if you’re going to a party.”

It’s fine if there are a lot of people you don’t know there, if that’s your priority.

Take a different approach if your main goal is to make it to Christmas Day with your family.”

The health minister insisted that measures to aid businesses in dealing with the pandemic remained in place, adding that “of course, the Chancellor keeps everything under review.”

