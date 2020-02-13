Makeshift hospital in Wuhan at full capacity to treat coronavirus-infected patients

WUHAN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — More than 1,000 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been admitted to a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, as of the end of Wednesday.

The hospital has reached its full capacity, with all beds occupied, including those in the ICU, said Zhang Sibing, head of the Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital, one of the two newly-built temporary hospitals for treating patients infected with the virus.

The majority of the patients receiving treatment at the hospital have shown trends toward a stable condition, according to Zhang.

The hospital provides patients with personalized treatment in combination with nutrition therapy, psychological counseling and rehabilitation training.

Huoshenshan Hospital, built in 10 days, received its first batch of patients on Feb. 4. All patients admitted to the hospital were transferred from designated hospitals in Wuhan.