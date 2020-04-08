Making a comeback: Wuhan aglow as outbound travel ban lifted & residents flock to train stations (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A dazzling light show marked the reopening of Wuhan as a ban on outbound travel – the last standing restriction in the city where the Covid-19 pandemic began – was lifted, seeing scores of residents swarming its railway stations.

As the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, the city erupted into an impressive multi-colored light display to usher in a return to normalcy, with skyscrapers at the heart of the metropolis glowing brightly with the message “Hello, Wuhan!” as the final stage of its two-month travel ban was lifted.

At the stroke of midnight, buildings across Wuhan lit up to celebrate the lifting of the lockdown on the city. Ships (and at least one barge) on the Yangtze River sounded their horns. pic.twitter.com/cyWmOm1Cs2 — Elizabeth Law 思敏 (@lizzlaw_) April 7, 2020

Seven hours ago, Wuhan was completely unsealed pic.twitter.com/ujrPQc0muz — Dandan (@Dandan73167901) April 7, 2020

Crowds could also be seen flocking to Wuchang station to catch the first trains out of the city as the travel restrictions were removed at midnight. There were also reports of cars queuing at motorway toll stations as soon the restrictions were overturned.

First batch of vehicles left Wuhan after the city lift 76-day travel ban in response to #COVID19 control. pic.twitter.com/qHUwZOIvSH — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 7, 2020

Around 10:30 PM, April 7th, the train transportation in Wuhan was about to restart, marking the end of 76 days of lockdown. 11 weeks of being trapped and battling #COVID19, Wuhan is finally reopened.PC: 沙丘[email protected] pic.twitter.com/Nu1Snu4aP1 — Humans of Wuhan (@humansofwuhan) April 7, 2020

The lockdown put the city of 11 million people under strict quarantine until approximately two weeks ago, when authorities began to ease the measures and allowed inbound travel from other parts of China to resume.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei, the province which suffered the majority of China’s 3,335 deaths from the Covid-19 outbreak. While the country’s epidemic has largely subsided, according to official data, 62 new infections were reported nationwide on Wednesday, only three of which were transmitted locally, the rest imported from abroad. No new cases were confirmed in Hubei province in the latest figures, though one death was registered there.

My beloved city has finally lifted the ban, Wuhan I love you!#Wuhan#COVID19pic.twitter.com/FJNXE442D7 — WuQing (@WuQing11455108) April 7, 2020

As the first car pulled out of the #Wuhan West Expressway, the city officially lifts the 76-day lockdown and resumes outbound traffic. https://t.co/WofURpydSepic.twitter.com/W6Uk6T4wmk — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 7, 2020

