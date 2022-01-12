Making a shawl out of sheep’s wool in a competition at Pa.

In a competition at Pa., I turned sheep’s wool into a shawl.

Teams competed to demonstrate how to turn a sheep into a shawl at this year’s Farm Show event.

The annual Sheep to Shawl challenge took place in the Farm Show Complex’s Small Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Shearing the sheep, then carding (untangling), spinning, and weaving the fur into a shawl, were the skills demonstrated by four teams.

Due to COVID, many of the teams withdrew from this year’s competition, leaving only a few teams to compete for first place.

This year, each of the four teams receives a ribbon, with the first-place winner also receiving a trophy.

Friends Thru Fiber, Twisted Sisters a Dude, Fidget Spinners, and Butler County Pedalers were among the four teams that competed.

Watch the video to see highlights from this year’s Sheep to Shawl Challenge and to learn more.

At the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show, the Youth Pedal Tractor Pull will provide a dose of cuteness.

At the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show, check out the Pony Pulling competition.

A dry wine producer from Dauphin County continues his streak of Governor’s Cup victories.