Malaise: Labor disputes brought to justice in Veyrier – News Geneva: Geneva news

What has been going on for a few months within the administration of the City of Veyrier? According to our information, the Geneva courts and the Court of Auditors have been seized in recent weeks to address a situation denounced by employees: staff shortage, overwork, absenteeism, wave of sick leave, reprimands, resignations and dismissals ( operated or announced) of employees and managers in place for a very long time. Are these degradations in the working climate limited to isolated cases? Or a new management style weighing on the sixty or so municipal employees? To the various authorities alerted to decide.

The judges of the Administrative Chamber, seized of three cases since the summer of 2019, have for example received a appeal from the former number 2 of the Commune, who was served with his dismissal at the end of January. Hired fifteen years ago, the man has accumulated hundreds of additional hours in recent years. Sick for six months, today he has sleepless nights. Last year, the man was criticized for his lack of management and leadership. But this framework had to compose, in its service, with repeated absences and surplus work related to large projects, in particular that of Grand-Salève (nearly 100 million francs of investment for a swimming pool, a clinic, a school, a community hall in particular) or the Grands-Esserts.

Also on sick leave for many months, an employee, employed in another department, is said to have even attempted suicide. A year ago, he was accused in particular of having spoken badly to subordinates, which had earned him a reprimand, which he undertook to challenge in court. He lost his function and all hierarchical authority. As noted by an online stop since last week, he refutes any violation of his duties of service.

Today, for the same reasons, the Administrative Council told him that he wanted to fire him, while he is still on sick leave. The Court of Justice suspended the procedure, in accordance with the request of its lawyer (and former mayor of the commune), Me Thomas Barth, who defends two employees.

Similar scenario and court decision for another employee of the same service, also sanctioned. Defended by Me Timothée Bauer, the man, who lost 18 kg, has not returned to work for several months. Working for thirty years for the Commune, he denounces, like his colleague, a deterioration in working relations, in particular due to a lack of staff and chronic absenteeism. These two men, who consider themselves victims of a cabal of the hierarchy against the old generation, castigate the violations of their rights of which they indicate to have been the victims.

Attorneys of the Municipality, My François Rod and Patrick Hunziker represent the Municipality in two of these cases: “The City of Veyrier does not comment on disciplinary proceedings in progress, especially when they have not given rise to any judgment of the Administrative Chamber of the Court of Justice on the merits or not of any sanction. ”