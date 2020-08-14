Malawi gov’t eases COVID-19 rule on gathering

LILONGWE, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Malawi government has eased COVID-19 rule on public gathering by allowing up to 100 people to gather, unlike only 10 people as earlier announced on Aug. 9.

The development follows an uproar from religious leaders and the public in protest to the new COVID-19 measures which they said were meant to ban religious activities and weddings, among others.

A statement dated Aug. 13 from the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said the easing of the rule on public gathering follows the meeting that faith groups had with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The minister, who is also co-chair for the Presidential Task Force, said faith groups had shown a commitment to fighting the pandemic by adhering to the rest of the gazetted measures but they had complained about the rule on gathering.

“They requested that the numbers attending church should be reviewed considering that the number of public engagements allowed may not be feasible in some circumstances,” said Chiponda in her statement.

“We also received similar concerns from other sectors of the society and our taskforce agreed that we continue to allow public gathering to be at 100,” she added.

The minister added that experts will continue to look at the spread and impact of the disease and that upon their guidance the new number will be communicated to the public.

She further stressed on the need for the public to continue wearing face masks, washing hands and watching social distance.

Malawi has recorded 4,912 cases of COVID-19 and 153 deaths since the global pandemic first hit the country in early April. Enditem