Malawi teachers demand April salaries ahead of lockdown

ANKARA

Malawian teachers on Wednesday called upon the government to release their April salaries before imposing a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, local media reported.

“The minister of education must be aware that most teachers in Malawi are working far from their home of origin, and salaries received last month cannot take teachers through this lockdown period,” Nyasa Times news website quoted the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) as saying.

Malawi’s Education Minister William Susuwele refused to comment, saying he was yet to receive the TUM statement.

Lockdown in the African country is set to begin on Saturday, and will last for 21 days.

The nation of over 18 million people has so far confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases, and two virus-linked deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In total, nearly two million people have been infected, and more than 127,000 have died in 185 countries and territories.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, China late last year.