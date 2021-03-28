Malawians embrace COVID-19 vaccination initiative

BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 26 (Xinhua) — Emily Kamanga, a young business woman in Blantyre was excited after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The business woman and her friends are all excited that they have a hopeful assurance.

“At first, I was so skeptical about getting the vaccine. There are many stories circulating around social media opposing the vaccine, many citing that it is evil. But after doing my own research, I have discovered that the vaccine is safe and helpful,” she said.

The pandemic had brought many challenges to her business. At a certain point, her business almost went down because a lot of customers were not visiting her shop in the Blantyre market due to travel restrictions.

Kamanga said that she will continue observing all the necessary COVID-19 preventive measures as she waits for her second dose.

“I am very excited that I am among the first group of people to get vaccinated, with the dose I can now be able to do my business confidently knowing that I am protected,” she said.

In the first phase, the Malawi government identified priority groups to be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including all health workers and people with high risks of contracting the virus.

Similarly, Bright Mvundula, a health worker in Blantyre could not hide his joy after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine in Blantyre. In an interview, Mvundula thanked the Malawi government for the program. He also highlighted the importance of educating the masses to ensure that people perceive the campaign with a positive mind.

Many Malawians received the vaccine. Blantyre District Office alone has registered about 12,000 recipients of vaccine against COVID-19 during the first phase of the campaign.

In an interview with Xinhua, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Charles Mwansambo assured Malawians that the vaccines are safe and he encouraged every eligible person to get a jab. Enditem