Malaysia floods have claimed the lives of 14 people.

According to local news reports on Tuesday, at least 14 people have died as a result of floods that have ravaged Malaysia since Saturday.

According to the Bernama news agency, eight bodies have been recovered in the western state of Selangor, where the capital Kuala Lumpur is located, along with six others in the neighboring Pahang state, and four more are still missing.

“This brings the total number of people killed in the eight-state floods to 14,” it said.

Despite the weather improving, the floods have not subsided in most of the states affected by the natural disaster since Saturday, according to the report.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, more than 60,000 flood victims have been evacuated from their homes across the country, with nearly 35,000 in Pahang.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob issued a statement announcing increased efforts to evacuate residents trapped in their flooded homes.

“The government has set aside 100 million Malaysian ringgits (US$23.7 million) for post-flood recovery activities, including the repair of damaged homes and infrastructure,” he said.

According to the prime minister, the Social Welfare Department is also preparing cooked meals to be delivered to victims at their homes and relief centers.

In 2014, Malaysia experienced its worst flooding in decades, forcing nearly 118,000 people to flee their homes.