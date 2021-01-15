Malaysia records highest daily spike of 3,337 new COVID-19 infections, Indonesia launches mass inoculation drive

HONG KONG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Asia-Pacific countries kept on high alert on Thursday as Malaysia reported the highest daily spike of 3,337 new cases, bringing the national total to 147,855, while Indonesia launched its massive COVID-19 vaccination program.

Malaysian Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 3,330 are local transmissions.

Another 15 deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 578.

In Indonesia, the confirmed cases increased by 11,557 in the past 24 hours to 869,600, with the death toll adding by 295 to 25,246, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 7,741 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 711,205.

The country launched its massive COVID-19 vaccination program on Thursday, with health workers as the main priority group, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot developed by China’s biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

India’s total tally rose to 10,512,093, as 16,946 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the federal health ministry showed.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 151,727 as 198 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

There are still 213,603 active cases in the country, while 10,146,763 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,912 new confirmed cases, bringing the country’s total tally to 494,605.

The national death toll climbed to 9,739 after 40 more patients died, the DOH said. It added that 746 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 459,252.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 6.72 million people since reporting its first infection in January last year.

South Korea reported 524 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 70,728.

Of the new cases, 131 were Seoul residents and 162 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-eight were imported, lifting the combined figure to 5,842.

Ten more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,195. The total fatality rate stood at 1.69 percent.

A total of 1,136 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 55,772.

Thailand confirmed 271 new cases, mostly domestic, and two fatalities, said the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Thursday’s 271 cases included 259 domestic cases while 12 others involved those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in Thailand, Taweesin said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 11,262 cases of infection, 9,050 of which were domestic ones while 2,212 others were imported, Taweesin said. Enditem