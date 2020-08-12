Malaysia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 11 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 9,114.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight cases are imported and three more are local transmissions.

Another eight cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,817 or 96.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 172 active cases, one is being held in intensive care and no cases are in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 125. Enditem