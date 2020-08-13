Malaysia reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one new cluster

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 15 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 9,129, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that four cases are imported and 11 more are local transmissions.

Health officials also detected one new case cluster in Kedah state involving a group which had gathered for a religious event, with nine testing positive for the disease so far.

Another four cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,821 or 96.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 183 active cases, two are being held in intensive care and no cases are in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 125. Enditem