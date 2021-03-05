Malaysia reports 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 1,745 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 305,880.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,743 are local transmissions.

Another seven deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,148.

Some 2,276 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 280,707 or 91.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 24,025 active cases, 195 are being held in intensive care units and 95 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Enditem